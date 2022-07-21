Aging & Style
Independence man sentenced to 175 years in prison for ‘multiple child sex crimes’

Glenn M. McGinnis.
Glenn M. McGinnis.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old Independence man has been sentenced to 175 years in prison for “multiple child sex crimes,” according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Glenn McGinnis was sentenced to 25 years in prison for counts 1 through 7; the sentences were set to run consecutively. He was also sentenced to seven years in prison, each, for counts eight and nine; those sentences were set to run concurrently. Thus, he was sentenced to a total of 175 years in prison.

In May, a jury found McGinnis guilty of five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of attempted first-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree statutory rape.

According to court records, the child victims told forensic interviewers at the Child Protection Center that McGinnis had touched their private areas.

Another victim, who was 12 years old, disclosed to Children’s Division investigators that McGinnis had touched her inappropriately.

Previous coverage:

Independence man found guilty of sexually abusing 2 children

