I-49 crash leaves child in critical condition, driver with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured Thursday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 at Longview Road.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a gray Ford Fusion was driving south on the interstate just after 4 a.m. when the driver lost control, drove off the road and struck a metal guard rail. The vehicle then drove back across all traffic lanes and hit a concrete median.

The Fusion veered back across the interstate lanes and veered off the roadway.

Police said a child under 10 years old suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. The vehicle driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Southbound I-49 was closed for about 90 minutes, police said.

BREAKING: All SB I-49 traffic is diverted to Red Bridge Rd south of the triangle. We're working to see if this is related to the overnight crash down the road. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZhyyO0DBW0 — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) July 21, 2022

