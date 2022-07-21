Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

I-49 crash leaves child in critical condition, driver with serious injuries

Southbound I-49 was closed for about 90 minutes on Thursday morning.
Southbound I-49 was closed for about 90 minutes on Thursday morning.(Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured Thursday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 at Longview Road.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a gray Ford Fusion was driving south on the interstate just after 4 a.m. when the driver lost control, drove off the road and struck a metal guard rail. The vehicle then drove back across all traffic lanes and hit a concrete median.

The Fusion veered back across the interstate lanes and veered off the roadway.

Police said a child under 10 years old suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. The vehicle driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Southbound I-49 was closed for about 90 minutes, police said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV Storm Track 5 chief meteorologist Erin Little gets some help with delivering the forecast...
Live weather at the Platte County Fair!
A small-town couple tied the knot alongside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas Saturday.
St. Joseph couple shocked to wed alongside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas
A Kansas City organization is trying to help, as feminine product shortages worsen.
KC organization working to meet demand of feminine product shortage
A Kansas City organization is trying to help, as feminine product shortages worsen.
KC organization addressing feminine product shortage