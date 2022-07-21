I-49 crash leaves child in critical condition, driver with serious injuries
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured Thursday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 at Longview Road.
The Kansas City Police Department stated a gray Ford Fusion was driving south on the interstate just after 4 a.m. when the driver lost control, drove off the road and struck a metal guard rail. The vehicle then drove back across all traffic lanes and hit a concrete median.
The Fusion veered back across the interstate lanes and veered off the roadway.
Police said a child under 10 years old suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. The vehicle driver was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
Southbound I-49 was closed for about 90 minutes, police said.
