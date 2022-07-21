Hollywood Casino in KCK prepares for sports betting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - You’ll soon see a green flag waved at the Hollywood Casino to throw money down on your favorite NASCAR driver and sports team.

The Kansas Speedway announced Wednesday morning, alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, that the September 11th Cup Series race will be renamed the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. They believe the name change amplifies the anticipation of sports betting in the state.

Hollywood Casino Kansas Speedway Vice President and General Manager Rick Skinner said, “We’re so excited to offer [this] to the citizens of Kansas and, more importantly, to all of our friends in Missouri. We’re looking forward to welcoming them into our little corner in NASCAR nation and the Barstools Sportsbook.”

The Epic Buffet will soon be transformed into a temporary sports betting center featuring kiosks, betting windows, odd boards, and TVs under its Turn 2 Sports Bar and Restaurant in September.

“I’m not saying this will happen but you could just see retail open first, because that’s sort of the easiest thing as far as licensing everybody and getting the proper approvals from our regulators,” said Skinner.

Wallace said it’ll be a good competition on the track and in the casino. He’s encouraged by NASCAR to think outside the box.

“I know when they announced the coliseum out in Los Angeles I went, ‘What? They’re going to put a temporary facility?’ But it was sold out, it was exciting,” he said. “Yesterday they announced a street race in Chicago and now sports betting here at the Hollywood Casino, and kicking off with the September 11th race is a real emotional day. It’s going to be but it’s going to be an exciting race.”

Skinner said they continue to work with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, The Kansas Lottery, and the State of Kansas to make sure regulations are followed so sports bettors can have a safe, legal time at the racetrack.

“KRGC has been great to work with, Kansas Lottery has been great to work with. We just have to work through that process,” said Skinner.

The casino plans to start construction in late August for a permanent Barstool Sportsbook next year that will have a full restaurant, field house games, and outdoor access to their patio.

Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said, “Now we’re looking at a great opportunity with sports gaming in Kansas. The legislature finally got it done and so that’s fantastic. A long partnership continuing and we’re excited to see the sports book open in the fall.”

