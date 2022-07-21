Aging & Style
At hearing, suspected shooter escorted to courtroom in handcuffs of Ofc. Vasquez

Prior to his arraignment hearing, Joshua Rocha was placed in Ofc. Daniel Vasquez's handcuffs.
Prior to his arraignment hearing, Joshua Rocha was placed in Ofc. Daniel Vasquez's handcuffs.
By Emily Rittman and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At an arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon, the man charged with murder in the shooting death of a police officer pleaded not guilty.

Joshua Rocha, 24, made an initial appearance in Clay County Circuit Court, a day after he was formally charged with the murder of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

Friends and family of the fallen officer filled a standing-room-only courtroom for the arraignment hearing. Prior to the hearing, North Kansas City police officers escorted Joshua Rocha to the courtroom, putting the handcuffs of fallen Ofc. Vasquez onto the suspect.

After entering a plea of not guilty, the judge stated Rocha will be assigned a public defender. Rocha, whose bond has been set at $2 million, is due for a bond reduction hearing July 28.

North Kansas City Police Department OfC Daniel Vasquez died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon after he was shot by Rocha on July 19. Vasquez had been conducting a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets, police said.

He was 32 years old.

Vasquez’s death marked the first time an officer from the police department died in the line of duty.

A preliminary hearing date for Rocha is set for Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

