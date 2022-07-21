At hearing, suspected shooter escorted to courtroom in handcuffs of Ofc. Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At an arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon, the man charged with murder in the shooting death of a police officer pleaded not guilty.

Joshua Rocha, 24, made an initial appearance in Clay County Circuit Court, a day after he was formally charged with the murder of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

Friends and family of the fallen officer filled a standing-room-only courtroom for the arraignment hearing. Prior to the hearing, North Kansas City police officers escorted Joshua Rocha to the courtroom, putting the handcuffs of fallen Ofc. Vasquez onto the suspect.

We asked @nkcpolice officers if they would like to escort Joshua Rocha from our jail to his arraignment today. Here is NKCPD Sgt. Holm putting fallen Office Vasquez’s handcuffs on the man charged with killing him. #nkcpolice pic.twitter.com/u1iXMLaPDO — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 21, 2022

After entering a plea of not guilty, the judge stated Rocha will be assigned a public defender. Rocha, whose bond has been set at $2 million, is due for a bond reduction hearing July 28.

North Kansas City Police Department OfC Daniel Vasquez died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon after he was shot by Rocha on July 19. Vasquez had been conducting a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets, police said.

He was 32 years old.

Vasquez’s death marked the first time an officer from the police department died in the line of duty.

A preliminary hearing date for Rocha is set for Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

ALSO READ: ‘I committed murder’: Suspect admits to shooting officer, documents say

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.