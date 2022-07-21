Aging & Style
Grand jury: No probable cause for abuse charges to be filed against Excelsior Springs teacher

FILE — A grand jury issued a no true bill, meaning they found no reason for criminal charges in...
FILE — A grand jury issued a no true bill, meaning they found no reason for criminal charges in the case.(KTVF)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand jury found there is no probable cause for charges of abuse against an Excelsior Springs elementary school teacher to be filed.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday morning stating the grand jury issued a no true bill, meaning they found no reason for criminal charges in the case.

An initial complaint by parents of two students against a teacher at Cornerstone Elementary School was handed over to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for investigation due to a conflict of interest with the city’s police department.

The school district’s investigation found that children were safe in the presence of the teacher, and the sheriff’s office looked into whether there was any criminal wrongdoing.

The grand jury did not issue a criminal indictment, the release stated.

