Gov. Parson signs executive order to speed up drought response

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order in response to increasingly dry conditions and growing threats of serious drought, especially across Missouri’s southern counties.

This was announced during a press briefing held at the Missouri Capitol Building on Thursday, July 21.

According to a release, Executive Order 22-04 calls upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to activate the Drought Assessment Committee and the associated drought impact teams.

“I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state,” Governor Parson said. “By responding now, early in this drought, we can greatly reduce the impact on our agricultural community and Missouri citizens. Our farmers are a critical resource for our state, and it is important that we assist them as much as possible through this difficult time.”

In response to this request, the Soil and Water Conservation Commission plans to hold a special session on Monday, July 25, to consider help that can be provided to assist Missouri’s agriculture producers.

Gov. Parson said Executive Order 22-04 declares a drought alert for 53 counties in southern and central Missouri.

In addition, Gov. Parson directed the departments of natural resources and conservation to create a process for providing farmers with water access at state parks and conservation areas.

The governor says DNR will also assess state park areas that can be made available for haying. The Missouri Department of Transportation will offer special over-width hauling permits, which waive certain fees and restrictions to farmers and ranchers moving hay.

To submit information about local drought conditions, click here.

To view Executive Order 22-04, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.