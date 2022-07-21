Funeral services announced for fallen North Kansas City Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The visitation and funeral schedule has been announced for Officer Daniel Vasquez, the North Kansas City Police Officer killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

A public visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, from 5-9 p.m. at Vineyard Church, located at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City.

The funeral services will take place at the same location on Wednesday, July 27, at 9 a.m.

The City of North Kansas City released the following statement for funeral procession plans:

If members of the public would like to show support to the Vasquez Family, and North Kansas City Police Department but are unable to attend the service, there will be a procession immediately following the funeral services on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The procession will leave from Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City, MO, and proceed down US-169 S to MO-9 S to Armour Road to I29/35 North to Antioch North to 64th St. East to White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Parking will be restricted along Armour Road; however, parking on side streets will be permitted as is legal, and viewing along Armour Road is encouraged. All Professional Law Enforcement Honors will take place at the cemetery.

Anyone attending the visitation or funeral must enter from U.S. Highway 169, city officials stressed. Traffic delays are expected for the public near the venues and the procession route on Wednesday.

Vasquez was shot Tuesday morning in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City while conducting a traffic stop. He died that afternoon from his injuries.

