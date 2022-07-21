Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Funeral services announced for fallen North Kansas City Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police Department.(City of North Kansas City)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The visitation and funeral schedule has been announced for Officer Daniel Vasquez, the North Kansas City Police Officer killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

A public visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, from 5-9 p.m. at Vineyard Church, located at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City.

The funeral services will take place at the same location on Wednesday, July 27, at 9 a.m.

The City of North Kansas City released the following statement for funeral procession plans:

If members of the public would like to show support to the Vasquez Family, and North Kansas City Police Department but are unable to attend the service, there will be a procession immediately following the funeral services on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.  The procession will leave from Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City, MO, and proceed down US-169 S to MO-9 S to Armour Road to I29/35 North to Antioch North to 64th St. East to White Chapel Memorial Gardens.  Parking will be restricted along Armour Road; however, parking on side streets will be permitted as is legal, and viewing along Armour Road is encouraged.  All Professional Law Enforcement Honors will take place at the cemetery.

Anyone attending the visitation or funeral must enter from U.S. Highway 169, city officials stressed. Traffic delays are expected for the public near the venues and the procession route on Wednesday.

Vasquez was shot Tuesday morning in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City while conducting a traffic stop. He died that afternoon from his injuries.

ALSO READ: North Kansas City community holds candlelight vigil for fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has subpoenad seven school districts over student...
Missouri AG Schmitt files lawsuit against the City of St. Louis to halt ‘taxpayer-funded abortions’
Generic image.
Several Johnson County government buildings without power Thursday
Running back Mark van Eeghen of he Oakland Raiders let the football slip away as Jim Lynch of...
Report: Chiefs Ring of Honor member, Super Bowl IV linebacker Jim Lynch dies at 76
Executive Order 22-04 calls upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to activate...
Gov. Parson signs executive order to speed up drought response