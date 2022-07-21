2-hour episode of Big Brother to air Sunday night due to Jan. 6 hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You will not miss Big Brother content tonight due to national coverage of the Jan. 6 hearing.

According to CBS, a two-hour episode of Big Brother will air on Sunday, July 24, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Here is the episode description for the Sunday episode: “Julie Chen Moonves hosts the . . . vote and eviction ceremony; the remaining Houseguests compete for their chance to be the next Head of Household.”

The episode will not be live.

View KCTV5′s programming schedule by clicking here.

🚨Mark your calendars!🚨 We will see you Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c on @CBS! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/3ODMEFSqJn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.