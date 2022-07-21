Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

2-hour episode of Big Brother to air Sunday night due to Jan. 6 hearing

"Mark your calendars! We will see you Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c on @CBS," the television show...
"Mark your calendars! We will see you Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c on @CBS," the television show tweeted.(Via @CBSBigBrother on Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You will not miss Big Brother content tonight due to national coverage of the Jan. 6 hearing.

According to CBS, a two-hour episode of Big Brother will air on Sunday, July 24, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Here is the episode description for the Sunday episode: “Julie Chen Moonves hosts the . . . vote and eviction ceremony; the remaining Houseguests compete for their chance to be the next Head of Household.”

The episode will not be live.

View KCTV5′s programming schedule by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family, friends and dozens of law enforcement officers packed a Clay County courtroom Thursday...
Man accused of killing officer appears in court
Family, friends and dozens of law enforcement officers packed a Clay County courtroom Thursday...
Fallen officer Daniel Vasquez’s handcuffs used to escort his suspected killer to arraignment hearing
Glenn M. McGinnis.
Independence man sentenced to 175 years in prison for ‘multiple child sex crimes’
FILE — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has subpoenad seven school districts over student...
Missouri AG Schmitt files lawsuit against the City of St. Louis to halt ‘taxpayer-funded abortions’