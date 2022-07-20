Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home

Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and two men from the Kansas City area have been arrested for the burglary of an abandoned Jackson Co. home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday afternoon, July 17, officials were called to the area of 198th and G Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the three suspects, identified as Cyrie Ryan De Jong, 20, of Olathe, Omar Garcia-Delgado, 21, of Kansas City, Mo., and Grant Timothy Gardner, 20, who are all allegedly connected to the recent burglary of an abandoned home.

The Sheriff’s Office said stolen items from the home were found inside the vehicle.

Booking records show that all three suspects were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for burglary, possession of stolen property, criminal trespass and theft.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Prosecutor to give update on investigation into fatal shooting of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez
Hollywood Casino plans to roll out its layout for sports betting.
Hollywood Casino finalizing plans for sports betting rollout
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Local leaders, police departments take to social media after officer is fatally shot in North Kansas City
A Kansas City business is helping human trafficking survivors.
Kansas City business using fashion to transform lives of human trafficking survivors