Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and two men from the Kansas City area have been arrested for the burglary of an abandoned Jackson Co. home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday afternoon, July 17, officials were called to the area of 198th and G Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the three suspects, identified as Cyrie Ryan De Jong, 20, of Olathe, Omar Garcia-Delgado, 21, of Kansas City, Mo., and Grant Timothy Gardner, 20, who are all allegedly connected to the recent burglary of an abandoned home.

The Sheriff’s Office said stolen items from the home were found inside the vehicle.

Booking records show that all three suspects were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for burglary, possession of stolen property, criminal trespass and theft.

