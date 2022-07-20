Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in shooting at Black Bob Park

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old has pleaded guilty in a shooting death at an Olathe park.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KCTV5 that a 14-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday morning for his role in the death of Marco Cardino.

Six juveniles, four 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds, all from Olathe, were charged in the May 14 incident.

The DA’s office initially told KCTV5 it would pursue charging the four 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law prohibits 13-year-olds from being charged as an adult.

Officers said they were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on May 14 for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived at Black Bob Park, they found Cardino, a 19-year-old from Smithville, Missouri, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 said the shooting likely stemmed from a drug transaction, specifically marijuana. He described it as a “drug rip,” an attempt by one party to rob the other.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.