Prosecutor to give update on investigation into fatal shooting of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement will announce additional details regarding the shooting death of a North Kansas City police officer.

North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel Vasquez died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon after he was shot while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets, police said. He was 32 years old.

His death marked the first time an officer from the police department died in the line of duty.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. “to update the status of the investigation.”

Law enforcement took a suspect into custody, but a name or charges were not made available Tuesday.

