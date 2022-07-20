Price Chopper accepting donations for Officer Vasquez’s family

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a North Kansas City officer was fatally shot Tuesday, Price Chopper stores are collection donations for his family.

Customers will be able to make donations at all 52 Price Chopper grocery stores in the Kansas City area starting today.

If you want to donate, you can simply do so by going to a checkout register. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 5.

The grocer says 100% of the money collected will go to Officer Daniel Vasquez’s family.

“Our deepest condolences go to the Vasquez family as well as the North Kansas City Police Department,” said Casie Broker, Chief Marketing Officer for Price Chopper. “We are saddened by this tragic event and know our community will help honor a hero with their support.”

Officer Vasquez was fatally shot Tuesday in the area of 21st and Clay streets while making a traffic stop.

It is the first time a North Kansas City Police Department officer has died in the line of duty.

