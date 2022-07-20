Pet of the Day: Oslo

Oslo is a 3-year-old black Labrador who has been at the KC Pet Project shelter for over 100 days.

Oslo is one of the sweetest dogs ever! He is very gentle, loving and patient.

He has a laid-back personality and will be down for pretty much anything as long as you are right by his side!

Oslo loves to go on adventures, but he also values naptime. He is a cuddle bug, so be prepared for some good snuggles at least twice a day.

Oslo is a superstar walker and never pulls on the leash. Instead he lets you guide him.

This boy does not like riding solo! He wants to be near his humans as much as possible. He would make the perfect companion for a stay-at-home parent with a couple of kids or someone who works from home. He promises to be the best coworker or babysitter you could ask for!

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Oslo, visit the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park.

