KCPD engaged in standoff near E. 93rd Street and Bales Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is currently engaged in a standoff in the area of E. 93rd Street and Bales Avenue following an armed domestic violence disturbance.

The police department says they received a call from a woman at about 2:45 p.m. regarding the situation.

When they arrived at the scene, they spoke to the woman outside. She said she and a man had gotten into an altercation inside an apartment. She said the man was armed with a gun and that he had threatened her with it. She then left the apartment, got outside, and call the police.

Officers proceeded to surround the apartment to protect nearby residents and de-escalate the situation. They called for a standoff in order to bring tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

Negotiators have been working toward a peaceful resolution.

According to the latest update from police shortly before 6 p.m., “those efforts are still underway.”

A KCTV5 News viewer called the station at about 6:45 p.m., stating the scene is still active and can be seen from across the street.

Officers have talked to nearby residents to let them know what is going on and arrange for evacuations if they want to get out.

People should avoid the scene at Bales Avenue if possible, as it isn’t considered safe.

Domestic violence detectives are at the command post and are conducting an additional investigation.

