KCK man charged following deadly shooting in Leavenworth on July 15
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Leavenworth on July 15.
According to the county attorney, 27-year-old Jerell Dewayne Martin has been charged with first-degree murder.
The county attorney did not specify, but this July 15 homicide appears to be the fatal shooting that happened a bit after midnight in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche.
At that time, someone reported shots had been fired. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
That woman was taken to the hospital and ultimately died.
At the time, the authorities said they were looking for a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting.
Martin’s mugshot is not yet available.
