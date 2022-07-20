Aging & Style
KCK man charged following deadly shooting in Leavenworth on July 15

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Leavenworth on July 15.

According to the county attorney, 27-year-old Jerell Dewayne Martin has been charged with first-degree murder.

The county attorney did not specify, but this July 15 homicide appears to be the fatal shooting that happened a bit after midnight in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche.

At that time, someone reported shots had been fired. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

That woman was taken to the hospital and ultimately died.

At the time, the authorities said they were looking for a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting.

Martin’s mugshot is not yet available.

Previous coverage:

20-year-old woman shot to death in Friday morning Leavenworth homicide

