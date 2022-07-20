Aging & Style
KC Crime Stoppers Wanted: Scott Hays

Scott Hays is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for Sex Offender Registration...
Scott Hays is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers has released the name of a man wanted for violating sex offender registration.

Scott Hays of Jackson County, Missouri, is also wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for possession of controlled substance.

His last known address was in the area of St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

He has Hays been a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri, a release stated.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

