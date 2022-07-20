House fire in Gardner displaces 6 people, multiple pets

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A house fire in Gardner Wednesday morning displaced two adults, four children, and all their pets.

According to Fire District #1 of Johnson County, it happened in the 1100 block of E. Park St. just before 8 a.m.

Notes made during the 911 call indicated there was black smoke coming out of every window of the house. Also, one of the crews headed to the scene could see the smoke from the fire back at their station.

When crews arrived, they indeed saw a lot of smoke coming from the house. While they were working to put the fire out, the roof started sagging and collapsed. Eventually, the fire was contained.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Two adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire. Their three dogs were as well.

They have two cats. One was initially unaccounted for but was found unharmed. The other is still missing.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

First District #1 wants to thank the Olathe Fire Department, Johnson County MED-ACT, and the Gardner Police Department for their assistance at the scene.

Later on Wednesday, Fire District #1 posted video on YouTube of the house fire.

