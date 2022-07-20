Aging & Style
Hollywood Casino finalizing plans for sports betting rollout

Hollywood Casino plans to roll out its layout for sports betting.
Hollywood Casino plans to roll out its layout for sports betting.(KCTV5)
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - While sports betting is now legal in Kansas, you can’t place your bets just yet.

While state officials continue to work on regulatory issues surrounding the new law, one Kansas casino is closing in on finalizing plans, just in time for football season.

Wednesday morning, staff at Hollywood Casino Kansas Speedway will outline plans for the sports wagering rollout and what it will look like at the location.

As part of those plans, Hollywood Casino also said the Sept. 11 race at Kansas Speedway will be called Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

