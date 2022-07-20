Hollywood Casino finalizing plans for sports betting rollout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - While sports betting is now legal in Kansas, you can’t place your bets just yet.

While state officials continue to work on regulatory issues surrounding the new law, one Kansas casino is closing in on finalizing plans, just in time for football season.

Wednesday morning, staff at Hollywood Casino Kansas Speedway will outline plans for the sports wagering rollout and what it will look like at the location.

As part of those plans, Hollywood Casino also said the Sept. 11 race at Kansas Speedway will be called Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

