Gov. Parson to address drought in Missouri on Thursday

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Governor Mike Parson is going to hold a press conference Thursday regarding the drought in Missouri.

The press conference will be at 2 p.m. at the state capitol, but people can watch on the governor’s Facebook page.

The governor is expected to discuss actions his administration will take to help farmers and ranchers.

According to July 12 data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is the most recent set of data, the area experiencing drought conditions near Kansas City is “abnormally dry.”

However, most of the bottom half of the state is experiencing “moderate drought.” A few counties along the state’s southern border are experiencing “severe drought.”

Gov. Parson will be joined Thursday by Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.

For those curious about Kansas, there are essentially no drought conditions in Northeast Kansas. However, the entire western half of the state is experiencing at least a moderate drought. A notable portion of that is “severe” or “extreme.” A few counties close to the Colorado border are experiencing “exceptional drought,” which is the highest level.

You can view a map of Kansas from the U.S. Drought Monitor here.

