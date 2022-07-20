Gov. Kelly announces creation of Wildfire Task Force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the creation of the Wildfire Task Force on Wednesday.

The Task Force, which met for the first time on Wednesday via Zoom, is a group of leaders from across the state who will be tasked with creating recommendations for how Kansas communities can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires.

“Far too many times in recent years, we’ve seen the devastating toll wildfires take on our communities,” Governor Kelly said. “We’re doing everything we can to better respond to these disasters, and I am confident the Wildfire Task Force will improve how we support our communities before, during, and after wildfires.”

Several parts of Kansas have experienced large-scale wildfires over the last 10 years. The Wildfire Task Force will take a comprehensive look at mitigating wildfire threats, review the role that local governments and state officials play in responding to outbreaks, and address how these agencies can provide more support to communities impacted by devastating wildfires.

Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam will lead the Task Force.

