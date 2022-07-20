Aging & Style
First public poll on Kansas Amendment 2 shows narrow lead for ‘Yes’ voting

By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A first look at what the results of the Kansas Amendment 2 ballot vote have been made public, and it looks to be a tight race already.

A poll from Co/efficient poll showed 47 percent of Kansas voters will vote “Yes” on the measure. The poll also shared that 43 percent of voters plan to vote “No,” and 10 percent remain undecided.

The poll, which was published Monday, surveyed 1,557 voters with a “margin of error” of 2.78 percent.

It also published the following breakdowns of Yes/No votes:

  • Female: Yes - 42%, No - 46%, Undecided - 11%
  • Male: Yes - 53%, No - 38%, Undecided - 9%

A “no” vote on the amendment means the voter wants to keep abortion rights as part of the Kansas constitution. A “yes” vote means the voter agrees with removing that right from the constitution and letting lawmakers pass legislation on abortion. The amendment does not ban abortion, but it’s likely that conservative lawmakers would place more restrictions on it in Kansas, or ban it entirely.

The poll also showed 49% of Kansas voters agree with the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Forty-six percent disagree and 5 percent are unsure.

The newly-released poll stated 54 percent of Kansas voters do not believe government funds should go toward providing abortions, while 33 percent do believe that should be the case.

Forty-three percent of Kansas voters implied that they want no restrictions on abortions, 19 percent believe abortion should only be allowed in cases of rape, incest or saving the life of the mother, and 16 percent agreed it should be legal but not past the viability of the fetus.

Election Day is August 2.

For more stories on Amendment 2 and other election content, click here.

