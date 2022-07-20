Aging & Style
FBI investigating after bank along Shawnee Mission Parkway is robbed

First Interstate Bank.
First Interstate Bank.(Via First Interstate Bank on Facebook)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating after a bank along Shawnee Mission Parkway was robbed Wednesday.

The FBI says it happened at the First Interstate Bank at 10610 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee, Kansas.

It is between Melrose Lane and Panera Bread to the east, and Goddard Street and Raising Cane’s to the east.

Also, it used to be Great Western Bank but a corporate name change occurred in February.

The authorities are going to provide more information as it becomes available to them. We will share it with you when we get it.

