Chiefs thrilling OT win over Buffalo wins ESPY

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The nail biter of the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills wins 2022 ESPY Best Game.

It beat out Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)

The other two games on that list:

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

The ESPY’s begin Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.