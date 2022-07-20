Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Chiefs thrilling OT win over Buffalo wins ESPY

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by Buffalo Bills defenders during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The nail biter of the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills wins 2022 ESPY Best Game.

It beat out Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)

The other two games on that list:

  • UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)
  • Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

The ESPY’s begin Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross (19) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday,...
Royals select Virginia Tech outfielder in first round of 2022 MLB Draft
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the NFL football...
Chiefs’ Mahomes to appear on ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ segment
The Kansas Jayhawks will enter the 2022-23 season as the defending NCAA men's basketball...
Locker Room Roundtable: The state of college basketball in Kansas City
One of the biggest stories this season for the Kansas City Royals doesn't involve the present...
Locker Room Roundtable: How long will Kauffman Stadium be home for the Kansas City Royals?