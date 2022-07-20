2 injured in shooting outside hardware store in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting that happened outside a hardware store in Kansas City on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, an off-duty officer was working at the Westlake Ace Hardware at 6201 Independence Ave. around 4:30 p.m. when he was notified that there was someone in the parking lot with a gun.

He then found two people outside, a man and a woman, who had been shot.

One victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details are available at this time.

