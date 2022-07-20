Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

2 injured in shooting outside hardware store in KCMO

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting that happened outside a hardware store in Kansas City on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, an off-duty officer was working at the Westlake Ace Hardware at 6201 Independence Ave. around 4:30 p.m. when he was notified that there was someone in the parking lot with a gun.

He then found two people outside, a man and a woman, who had been shot.

One victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joshua Rocha was charged with murder in the shooting death of North Kansas City Police...
Joshua Rocha charged with murder in shooting death of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez
A portion of signage that may be posted at checkout.
Price Chopper accepting donations for Officer Vasquez’s family
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
First public poll on Kansas Amendment 2 shows narrow lead for ‘Yes’ voting
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
Gov. Parson to travel to Germany, Netherlands in effort to ‘promote Missouri as ideal business location’