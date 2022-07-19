Aging & Style
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash

Steven Hull Raley.
Steven Hull Raley.(TikTok screenshot)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A well-known trucker with nearly 200,000 TikTok followers died last week in a semi crash west of Colby.

Steven Hull Raley, known on TikTok as @pissed_off_trucker, was driving westbound on I-70 when the semi left the roadway to the right, went through the KDOT fence and drove for a quarter mile. The semi turned around back through the fence, crossing eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70, and came to rest in the south ditch. The crash happened 16 miles west of Colby at 1:35 a.m. on July 12.

Raley, who was from Alabaster, Ala., was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby, where he was pronounced dead. He was 52.

According to reports, Raley had posted a TikTok video earlier in the day saying, “All I care about is getting home ... That’s what I care about more than anything else.” He often posted videos documenting his life as a trucker.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.