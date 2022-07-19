Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Local leaders, police departments take to social media after officer is fatally shot in North Kansas City

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in November of 2020.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in November of 2020.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by the mayor's office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local leaders and police departments are taking to social media to share their condolences and thoughts after an officer was fatally shot in North Kansas City.

Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets Tuesday. A person of interest turned himself in and is in custody.

“He was a shining star in our department,” Chief Kevin Freeman said. He also said that it was the first line-of-duty death for a North Kansas City officer.

They have set up a portal so that people can send donations Officer Vasquez’s family. You can access that here.

Following news of the officer’s injury and subsequent death, local leaders took to social media with their reaction.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
‘A shining star’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
UPDATE: Person of interest in custody following officer being shot at traffic stop
FILE - Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" during the...
Cori Bush among several arrested in abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court