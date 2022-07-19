Local leaders, police departments take to social media after officer is fatally shot in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local leaders and police departments are taking to social media to share their condolences and thoughts after an officer was fatally shot in North Kansas City.

Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets Tuesday. A person of interest turned himself in and is in custody.

“He was a shining star in our department,” Chief Kevin Freeman said. He also said that it was the first line-of-duty death for a North Kansas City officer.

They have set up a portal so that people can send donations Officer Vasquez’s family. You can access that here.

Following news of the officer’s injury and subsequent death, local leaders took to social media with their reaction.

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez. All of us in Kansas City extend our sincere condolences to Officer Vasquez’s family, his law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the people of North Kansas City. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 19, 2022

The loss of a police officer is a tragic event for an entire community, and we are grieving this loss with our neighbors in North Kansas City. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.



2/2 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) July 19, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol sends our thoughts to our brothers & sisters of the @nkcpolice & the family of Officer Daniel Vasquez.



We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, & coworkers during this difficult time. #NeverForget #UltimateSacrifice pic.twitter.com/CO322baspe — MSHP Colonel (@MSHPColonel) July 19, 2022

We are devastated by this news. The entire Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences and prayers to his fellow officers, family and friends. https://t.co/QeDtyM6bme — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) July 19, 2022

Our thoughts are with Officer Vasquez, his family and the North Kansas City Police Department! Chief

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department is sending our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters of the North Kansas City Police Department and to the officer’s family as they deal with the tragic murder of their own Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop today. Our hearts go out to his family, and to our brothers and sisters in blue. R.I.P. Officer Daniel Vasquez, we will take it from here.

From all of @FBIKansasCity and with heavy hearts, we offer our deepest condolences to Officer Daniel Vasquez's family, friends and the entire @nkcpolice department. #EOW pic.twitter.com/Qk0ORbNmeH — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) July 19, 2022

