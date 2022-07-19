Local leaders, police departments take to social media after officer is fatally shot in North Kansas City
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local leaders and police departments are taking to social media to share their condolences and thoughts after an officer was fatally shot in North Kansas City.
Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets Tuesday. A person of interest turned himself in and is in custody.
“He was a shining star in our department,” Chief Kevin Freeman said. He also said that it was the first line-of-duty death for a North Kansas City officer.
They have set up a portal so that people can send donations Officer Vasquez’s family. You can access that here.
Following news of the officer’s injury and subsequent death, local leaders took to social media with their reaction.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.