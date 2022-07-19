Kauffman Stadium concert preps for extreme heat Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As some 80s rock legends put on a show at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, organizers say they will be prepared for extreme heat and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

The Royals’ stadium is playing host to Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, as the Kansas City metro falls under a heat advisory Tuesday. Highs are expected to get near 100 degrees, with feels-like temps around 105 in the afternoon. With the concert kicking off at 4:30 p.m., rock fans could get pretty toasty under the July sun.

“We’re stepping up in the amount of medics that we’ll have on-site,” said Sharita Hutton, a Royals spokeswoman. “University of Kansas (Health System) is bringing in some of their crews to make sure that we have enough people in case people do start to feel ill.”

The Kansas City, MO, Fire Department is also on standby for any concert-goers or organizers who need help in the heat.

Water is also welcome at the concert. Attendees are allowed to bring in a liter of water per person, but it has to be sealed and can’t be frozen. Water bottles can be refilled for free.

Attendees can also get some shade on the concourse, or seek air conditioning in the Royals Team Store.

Hutton also emphasized the importance of hydrating well before going to the show.

The gates open at 3:30 p.m.

