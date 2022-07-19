Kansas City police work to keep their K-9s cool on the job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the temperatures get this high, Kansas City police officers try everything they can to remain cool. But, those who are part of the K-9 Unit have more of a responsibility than just having to take care of themselves.

A little handheld device is a part of a larger heat alarm system in every KCPD K-9 vehicle to help protect the dogs from the scorching temperatures.

The system monitors the inside temperature on both sides of the vehicle.

When it gets too hot while the officer is outside the car, the handheld device will buzz and beep. Meanwhile the vehicle’s horn will start going off, windows will lower, and the police sirens will sound.

“The only way to shut the siren and the alarm and the horns off is you have to come in here and physically turn it off. Which is another failsafe for us, because we know that once we come in here and turn that off, if our dogs in the car, we have to get our dog out of the car,” said Sergeant Brown with the KCPD K-9 unit.

In Sergeant Brown’s case, the device is to help his partner Jimmy.

He said the system is only good for detecting the heat of the vehicles. He said the colder temperatures are not really a concern for the dogs, but the heat is deadly.

The handheld device also showcases the temperature of the inside of the vehicle and has the ability to open the door.

It’s a good tool to not only use for heat-related issues but in case an officer is in an altercation with a person outside the car.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.