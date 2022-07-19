Aging & Style
Johnson County Sheriff claps back at county attorney, defends his voter fraud allegations

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden.
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Sheriff is now accusing the county attorney of breaking the law and providing a public document to reporters.

The letter provided under the Kansas Open Records Act, or KORA, revealed the county attorney had concerns about the sheriff’s request to play a greater role in the upcoming election.

The letter was written in response to a private meeting between the sheriff, attorney, the Johnson County election commissioner, and other top county officials.

The sheriff says he can’t comment on the letter but remembers that private meeting differently.

He’s also doubling down on voter fraud claims, saying the sheriff’s office has received more than 200 tips.

However, no criminal charges have been filed.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide any documentation, saying it’s an open investigation. The Johnson County election commissioner says he stands by the integrity of the elections.

Early voting is currently underway.

Previous coverage:

‘This is an active criminal investigation:’ JoCo sheriff declines to discuss his voter fraud concerns

