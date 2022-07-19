Aging & Style
FORECAST: Highs in the mid-90s expected for Wednesday

By Gary Amble
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday as area high temperatures easily reach the upper 90s, with some areas hitting the triple digit mark during the peak heating hours. Clear skies tonight coupled with a passing cool front will cool our overnight air into the mid-70s by daybreak Wednesday morning. That favorable breeze will hold daytime highs Wednesday in the mid-90s. That will still make for a very warm day but not quite worthy of a Yellow Alert day tag. Yellow Alert days will follow, as highs Thursday through Sunday work to near 100 degrees each day. Rain chances still appear bleak, with only paper-thin chances Saturday and Sunday. That will be followed by slightly better chances early next week.

