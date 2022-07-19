FORECAST: Highs in the mid-90s expected for Wednesday

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday as area high temperatures easily reach the upper 90s, with some areas hitting the triple digit mark during the peak heating hours. Clear skies tonight coupled with a passing cool front will cool our overnight air into the mid-70s by daybreak Wednesday morning. That favorable breeze will hold daytime highs Wednesday in the mid-90s. That will still make for a very warm day but not quite worthy of a Yellow Alert day tag. Yellow Alert days will follow, as highs Thursday through Sunday work to near 100 degrees each day. Rain chances still appear bleak, with only paper-thin chances Saturday and Sunday. That will be followed by slightly better chances early next week.

