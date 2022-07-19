Family members grieve after 2 young men are killed in shooting at Clinton park

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, the Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced prosecutors filed charges against a 19-year-old following a double shooting Sunday at Artesian Park. The victims were 21 years old and 18 years old.

Prosecutors charged Airic Brauer with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Additional charges may be filed upon further review in the ongoing investigation. According to court records, Brauer fired multiple rounds at numerous individuals.

Two families are now heartbroken and grieving. The mother of Mitchell Andrew Raines, known as Andrew, shared photos of her son growing up with his brothers.

“Andrew was an amazing young man that loved with a big heart,” his mother said in a statement. “I cannot imagine what our lives will be like without his contagious laughs, witty sense of humor, strong love for his family. Put your guns down and remember we’re all human,”

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer noticed several vehicles parked in a gravel parking lot near an American Legion Post located in the park. The officer quickly discovered a crime scene.

“I believe this is going to be a disturbance. The vehicle has broken windows,” the officer told dispatchers.

Police found someone shot and killed Andrew Raines and Mason Roskop. Investigators made a quick arrest near the crime scene.

“I got the guy with the gun at Artesian and Hormeyer. One detained,” another officer told dispatchers Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, police collected additional possible evidence at the scene. Prosecutors requested a no bond warrant in what they described as an effort to ensure community safety.

