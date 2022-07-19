Aging & Style
BLUE ALERT: Officer seriously injured after being shot, Highway Patrol looking for vehicle

An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.(Chris Kamler, The Platte County Landmark)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue alert Tuesday morning,

The Highway Patrol stated the car to be aware of is a Gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43.

A release stated an officer had initiated a traffic stop on a car in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City. The driver of the suspect vehicle left the car and fired at the officer, causing a serious injury.

The vehicle was headed westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street, the blue alert indicated.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.(Chris Kamler, The Platte County Landmark)

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

