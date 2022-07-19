Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Amtrak resumes full River Runner service in Missouri with 2 daily routes

New Destinations for Amtrak! Maybe.
FILE — The River Runner goes from St. Louis to Kansas City.(tcw-kltv)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting Monday, those looking to travel across Missouri have more options.

The Missouri Legislature restored funding for full Amtrak service, which means the Missouri River Runner resumes two daily round trips for travel this summer. The River Runner goes from St. Louis to Kansas City.

Along with funds for the restoration of the River Runner, the state also passed funding of $2.5 million to help with the renovation of Kirkwood’s train station, which is on the River Runner route.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kauffman Stadium is hosting Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
Kauffman Stadium concert preps for extreme heat Tuesday afternoon
FILE — A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her...
After child’s death, Oceans of Fun updates life jacket safety requirements
FILE
Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional
Organizers are preparing for afternoon temps near triple digits for Tuesday afternoon's concert...
Dealing with extreme heat at Tuesday night's concert at The K