Additional heat precautions in place for Tuesday’s ‘80s rock concert at The K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a dream lineup for some ‘80s rock fans: Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The four bands will be taking the stage at Kauffman Stadium during the heat of the day during a heat advisory.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement around this concert,” said Royals spokeswoman Sharita Hutton. “I mean, think about it. This concert was first announced back in 2019. COVID completely delayed it (twice). Here we are in 2022 and we finally are able to welcome these ‘80s bands.”

Sure, Royals fans are used to sweltering heat in July. But, this week’s heat indices are forecast to be higher than usual. Hutton said staff took into consideration that the concert crowd tends to hit a more sustained energy level than a baseball crowd.

“Normally, when baseball fans come out here and watch a game, yes, they’re up and down cheering. But, usually, when you go to a concert, you exert yourself a little bit more. The dancing, the jumping around. They’re hearing that great song. That mixed with the fact that it’s going to be so hot makes it an even bigger concern,” Hutton remarked.

To help allow those people to rock out without passing out, they’ve made a few changes.

Initially, the concert rules prohibited attendees from bringing any of their own drinks. They recently changed that to allow for one bottle of water, up to a liter in size, per person. The bottle must be sealed and cannot be frozen.

Last week, they added several water refill stations called “WaterMonster.”

Seats in the 100 section will be in full sun when the concert starts at 4:30 p.m. The 200 section should be shaded by then.

Attendees can catch some shade in the concourse and step into air conditioning inside one of the tram stores, which will be open until 7 p.m.

They are boosting the number of EMTs and medics with enough to staff. Not just at the first aid station, but also to roam.

“University of Kansas [Health System] is bringing in some of their crews to make sure that we have enough people in case people do start to feel ill. We have the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department on standby also,” Hutton added. “If you feel ill tomorrow, we ask that you seek out those people. Find someone, tell them that you’re not feeling well because we’ll have people on hand to help you.”

Lastly, you can take steps now to better prepare yourself to slay at The K during the heat of the day.

“You actually need to start the day before, in making sure that you’re drinking enough water and Gatorade and all of that leading up to - even before - getting out here,” Hutton advised.

Tickets are still available. The parking lot opens and 1 p.m. and gates open at 3:30 p.m.

