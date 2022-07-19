7 displaced as 2 KCK homes catch fire; firefighters suffer minor injuries

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Two families were displaced in an early Tuesday morning house fire that hit two homes and injured two firefighters.

Crews responded around 1 a.m. to a pair of houses on fire at 53rd Street and Crest Drive. The call in to authorities said family members were jumping out of the windows of one of the homes, according to the Kansas City, KS, Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly worked the scene and made sure everyone was safe. No residents were hurt, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries---One had heat exhaustion, and another needed to be treated for debris in his eye, according to the fire department.

The first home that caught fire sustained severe damage. That fire spread to the next house’s attic from the exposure, but that home was saved.

A total of seven people were displaced. They are all being helped out by the American Red Cross.

