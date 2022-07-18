‘We’re hurting:’ Four shot and killed near Swope Park this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killers of four people shot to death in Kansas City this weekend.

John Matthews grew up a block from where two men were shot and killed just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

“Let’s stop the violence,” Matthews said. “Let’s love on each other, you know? Let’s love on each other.”

One man died in a yard near 59th and Swope Parkway. The other, found shot in the street, died later at the hospital.

“Here in Kansas City, we need to stop the violence,” he said. “Every time I turn around and look at the news or Facebook, we’ve got some violence going on. Somebody’s dead. Mass shootings. We’ve got to do better as a people.”

The double homicide capped off a deadly weekend near Swope Park.

The first shooting death happened Saturday morning near Blue Ridge and James A. Reed Rd. Officers responded to an injury accident. When they got there, they found a man shot and killed in the driver’s seat.

Just after midnight Sunday, police again responded to another injury accident, three minutes away in the 8700 block of Sycamore Ave.

This time, they found a woman behind the wheel.

“That person had been shot, and she was pronounced deceased there at the scene,” Capt. Leslie Forman with the Kansas City Police Department said.

In all, gun violence took the lives of four people in three separate incidents, all less than six miles and 20 hours apart.

“We’re hurting as a community here,” Foreman said. “I know it’s easy to watch these things and think, ‘Man, I’m glad that wasn’t me.’ But you never know. We just never know who is going to be caught up in this.”

Foreman said police don’t believe the homicides are related.

As of Sunday afternoon, police don’t have any suspect information from any of the four shooting deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD. You can send an anonymous tip to KC Metro Crime Stoppers by calling (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.