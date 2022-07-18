Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Two people found dead in Clinton shooting homicide, suspect in custody

FILE — Two people were shot to death Sunday night in Clinton.
FILE — Two people were shot to death Sunday night in Clinton.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people died Sunday night after a shooting near a park in Clinton, Missouri.

A Clinton police officer responded to the area of Artesian Park near Rogers Street about 10:30 p.m. and found multiple cars in a gravel parking lot, a release stated.

Law enforcement found Mason Roskop and Mitchell Andrew Raines, both of Clinton, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a suspect was detained near the scene and placed on hold in the Henry County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Independence Animal Services is attempting to locate the family of an injured Shih Tzu named...
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside...
Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave
Stephan Cannon, left, awaits the beginning of the opening day of his trial in the killing...
Trial of man accused of killing retired police captain begins
Kansas City Metro summer camps plan ahead for hot days