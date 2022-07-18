Two people found dead in Clinton shooting homicide, suspect in custody

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people died Sunday night after a shooting near a park in Clinton, Missouri.

A Clinton police officer responded to the area of Artesian Park near Rogers Street about 10:30 p.m. and found multiple cars in a gravel parking lot, a release stated.

Law enforcement found Mason Roskop and Mitchell Andrew Raines, both of Clinton, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a suspect was detained near the scene and placed on hold in the Henry County Detention Center.

