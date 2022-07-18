‘This is an active criminal investigation:’ JoCo sheriff declines to discuss his voter fraud concerns

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The controversy surrounding Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden and his concerns over voter fraud is attracting the attention of Johnson County’s legal department and the ACLU.

A letter from the county’s top attorney to Sheriff Hayden outlines a July meeting where the sheriff wanted to implement procedures.

Those suggestions are summarized back to him by the county attorney.

It included security cameras on ballot boxes, limiting the hours ballot drop boxes would be available and eliminating them at libraries. Law enforcement would pick up ballots and a deputy would observe the election board has they count ballots.

The letter concludes with the county attorney telling the sheriff:

As you know, State and federal laws govern elections. State statutes are clear that the Kansas Secretary of State is the chief election officer for the State of Kansas and that the County’s election officer is the election commissioner. The procedures and duties are set out and we cannot, and will not, permit a violation of duty or statute.

The Kansas ACLU weighed in on the matter.

The ACLU of Kansas is deeply troubled by Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s recent proposals to have sheriff’s office staff intrude on the county elections office’s ballot counting and pick-up processes. . . . A number of Sheriff Hayden’s proposals are deeply concerning and, if implemented, would intimidate voters.

Sheriff Calvin Hayden recently spoke at a Las Vegas convention where he questioned Johnson County’s election results in the 2020 Presidential Election, as reported by The Kansas City Star.

The Star reported Hayden told the crowd he was investigating concerns about voting machines.

Hayden declined to speak with KCTV5 about the allegations. His office sent this response:

“The Sheriff shares their concerns about fair and transparent elections, which is why it is so important to investigate claims of fraud. He does not have a comment regarding his trip to Las Vegas, other than he was invited to speak on a non-partisan panel to answer concerns about election fraud and he did so without revealing specifics of our investigation. While the sheriff cannot comment on any details of an active criminal investigation, you can expect a press release in the coming days with some general information.”

