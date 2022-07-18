‘This is an active criminal investigation:’ JoCo sheriff declines to discuss his voter fraud concerns
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The controversy surrounding Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden and his concerns over voter fraud is attracting the attention of Johnson County’s legal department and the ACLU.
A letter from the county’s top attorney to Sheriff Hayden outlines a July meeting where the sheriff wanted to implement procedures.
Those suggestions are summarized back to him by the county attorney.
It included security cameras on ballot boxes, limiting the hours ballot drop boxes would be available and eliminating them at libraries. Law enforcement would pick up ballots and a deputy would observe the election board has they count ballots.
We have included the full letter at the end of this article.
The letter concludes with the county attorney telling the sheriff:
The Kansas ACLU weighed in on the matter.
Sheriff Calvin Hayden recently spoke at a Las Vegas convention where he questioned Johnson County’s election results in the 2020 Presidential Election, as reported by The Kansas City Star.
The Star reported Hayden told the crowd he was investigating concerns about voting machines.
Hayden declined to speak with KCTV5 about the allegations. His office sent this response:
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.