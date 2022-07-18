Simmons Pet Food to build new distribution hub in Edgerton

EDGERTON, Kan. (KCTV) - Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Simmons Pet Food is expanding operations in Edgerton and Emporia.

The company is going to invest $115 million and is expected to create 177 jobs.

Edgerton is in Johnson County and the company will be building a new 750,000-square-foot distribution hub there. A press release from the governor did not state where it will be placed.

“Edgerton is an ideal location for new warehouse capacity and automated packaging operations to streamline distribution of our product to our customers throughout the U.S.,” said Senior VP of Supply Chain Chad Morris.

Emporia is in Lyon County and the company will be adding a fourth high-speed canning line to their existing facility there, which has been in operation since 1998.

“The fourth line in Emporia will be capable of producing 60,000 pounds per hour and will expand the total annual plant output to more than 70 million cases (1.6 billion units) by early 2024,” said Scott Salmon, President of Simmons Pet Food.

Today’s announcement comes following news last week that Panasonic will be building a new electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, which is also in Johnson County. Panasonic is going to invest $4 billion into the project, which is expected to create 4,000 direct jobs and 4,000 jobs from local suppliers.

“Simmons’ decision to expand their already significant operations and hire 177 more Kansas workers is good for Emporia, Edgerton, and the entire state,” said Governor Kelly. “More and more businesses are choosing to grow here in Kansas – showing that our work to make Kansas the most pro-business state in the country is paying off.”

“Private sector investment and job growth have been at the forefront of Governor Kelly’s economic development strategy since Day 1,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “The state will continue finding ways to encourage great companies like Simmons to expand and hire even more Kansans as we work to accelerate the state’s economic growth rate.”

