Police: One dead, one wounded in KCK double-shooting

Shooting kills one in KCK
Shooting kills one in KCK
By Micah Bray
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A late-night double shooting in KCK left one person dead and another in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police responded to North Fifth Street and Everett Avenue at 11:30 p.m. on a shooting call. When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is now investigating the incident.

At this time, no suspect information has been released by police.

If you have information on this case, you’re urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

