Pet of the Day: Ron, Neville, Harry & Draco

Ron, Neville, Harry and Draco.
Ron, Neville, Harry and Draco.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by The HSGKC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Meet the Harry Potter kiddos!

Ron, Neville, Harry, and Draco are the sweetest boys.

Unfortunately, they are all FIV positive. That means they can only go to a home with other FIV-positive cats.

You should know that cats that are FIV positive can live perfectly long lives!

To adopt a kitty wizard, visit the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City from Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also visit on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visit their website for more information.

