Pet of the Day: Ron, Neville, Harry & Draco
Updated: 9 hours ago
Meet the Harry Potter kiddos!
Ron, Neville, Harry, and Draco are the sweetest boys.
Unfortunately, they are all FIV positive. That means they can only go to a home with other FIV-positive cats.
You should know that cats that are FIV positive can live perfectly long lives!
To adopt a kitty wizard, visit the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City from Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also visit on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visit their website for more information.
