Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

NTSB investigating fatal plane crash near Basehor

Generic image.
Generic image.(AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash near Basehor, Kansas.

The NTSB said that the plane is “an experimental Nieuport 28.” That type of plane appears to be a small, single-seat plane.

According to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

It crashed near 40 Highway and 158th Street, just south of Basehor.

Kansas Highway Patrol is expected to release more information later today.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image.
Independence cooling site will be open this Tuesday-Friday
An orange Ozone Alert indicates that an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected in...
MARC issues orange Ozone Alert for Tuesday, July 19
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Missouri Attorney General is again asked to clarify birth control
Generic image.
Meth overdose killed man in Excelsior Springs jail cell, investigation finds