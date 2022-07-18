NTSB investigating fatal plane crash near Basehor

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash near Basehor, Kansas.

The NTSB said that the plane is “an experimental Nieuport 28.” That type of plane appears to be a small, single-seat plane.

According to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

It crashed near 40 Highway and 158th Street, just south of Basehor.

Kansas Highway Patrol is expected to release more information later today.

