Meth overdose killed man in Excelsior Springs jail cell, investigation finds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to an autopsy and toxicology report, a 21-year-old man who died in an Excelsior Springs jail cell passed away due to methamphetamine intoxication.

On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their Investigative Squad has finished investigating the May 8 death of Benjamin E. Chase at the Excelsior Springs Police Department.

Their investigation found that Excelsior Springs officers arrested Chase at 8:50 p.m. on May 7 following a brief pursuit on foot. During that pursuit, Chase “refused to comply with officers’ commands and charged at the officers.” An officer then deployed a taser. One of its probes hit him in the chest and the other attached to his clothes.

Chase then complied with officers and they “requested an ambulance crew to examine him,” the sheriff’s office said. He refused further treatment and officers took him to the jail, which is located at the Excelsior Springs Police Department, for a 48-hour hold.

Excelsior Springs Police Department workers “checked on him throughout the night and next day, and fed him with no issues.”

Then, at 3:01 p.m. on May 8, they found him unresponsive in his cell. An ambulance was called and Chase was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office interviewed everyone involved in the incident. They reviewed videos, EMS reports, autopsy photos, autopsy reports, and toxicology reports.

Ultimately, they determined that no crime occurred in connection with Chase’s death. “As stated in the autopsy report, Chase’s cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication, and his manner of death was ruled an accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives have shared their investigation’s findings with the county prosecutor’s office; charges will not be filed.

The Clay County Investigative Squad was led by two members of the sheriff’s office. It included investigators from three other Clay County law enforcement agencies, excluding Excelsior Springs police.

Previous coverage:

Family questions cause of Excelsior Springs man’s death in jail (Associated Press)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.