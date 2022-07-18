MARC issues orange Ozone Alert for Tuesday, July 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mid-America Regional Council Air Quality Program has issued an orange Ozone Alert for Tuesday, July 19.

This means that there is an unhealthy amount of ground-level ozone expected in the Kansas City region. The orange level indicates that “active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.”

Ozone pollution comes from vehicles and lawn and garden equipment. MARC says other sources react in heat and sunlight. “Environmental factors, such as warm, sunny weather, low wind speeds and lack of rain, increase the likelihood of poor air quality,” they say. You can learn more by visiting airqkc.org.

An air quality information line is available at 816-701-8287.

MARC says these are the two most important things you should do on an Ozone Alert day:

1. Protect your health

“Ozone pollution can cause a variety of problems — even in healthy adults — including chest pains, coughing, nausea, throat irritation and difficulty breathing,” MARC says. “People who are sensitive to air pollution, including children, older adults and people with breathing or heart problems, should limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Everyone should consider scheduling outdoor activities before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.”

2. Reduce pollution

“More than half of all emissions that lead to ozone pollution are caused by everyday activities such as driving and yard work,” MARC says. “To help reduce air pollution, you can postpone mowing and wait until evening to refuel vehicles. If you live close to where you work, consider riding a bike or walking instead of driving. Both options produce zero emissions and the exercise is great for your health. Try to schedule walking and biking trips before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m., and avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor air.”

