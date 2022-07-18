Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’

Independence Animal Services is attempting to locate the family of an injured Shih Tzu named...
Independence Animal Services is attempting to locate the family of an injured Shih Tzu named Jack Sparrow(Independence Animal Services)
By Micah Bray
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park.

Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.

Vet staff at Independence Animal Services is closely monitoring Jack and say he has a long road to recovery, “He has a long road to recovery and has several other medical issues we are currently sorting through, but we are providing him the best possible care until we can locate his owners, or make him available for adoption.”

If you can help find Jack’s family, please call Independence Animal Services at (816) 325-7207, dial “2″ when prompted.

Jack will eventually be made available for adoption once he is fully healed and if his family is not located.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside...
Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave
Stephan Cannon, left, awaits the beginning of the opening day of his trial in the killing...
Trial of man accused of killing retired police captain begins
Kansas City Metro summer camps plan ahead for hot days
Price shopping helps create more competition in the marketplace, AAA said.
Kansas City gas prices continue to dip