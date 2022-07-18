Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park.

Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.

Vet staff at Independence Animal Services is closely monitoring Jack and say he has a long road to recovery, “He has a long road to recovery and has several other medical issues we are currently sorting through, but we are providing him the best possible care until we can locate his owners, or make him available for adoption.”

If you can help find Jack’s family, please call Independence Animal Services at (816) 325-7207, dial “2″ when prompted.

Jack will eventually be made available for adoption once he is fully healed and if his family is not located.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.