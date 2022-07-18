Aging & Style
Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave

Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside...
Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside temperature on both sides of K-9 vehicles.(Kansas City Police Department/Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is making sure its K-9s stay cool as the heat rises.

The police department said all of its K-9 vehicles are equipped with heat alarms. The system monitors the inside temperature on both sides of the vehicle.

If it ever gets too hot while the officer is outside, the alarm will roll down the windows, honk the horn, and flash emergency lights. Officers also carry remote controls that show the temperature with an emergency button that can open the door.

