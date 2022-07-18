Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is making sure its K-9s stay cool as the heat rises.

The police department said all of its K-9 vehicles are equipped with heat alarms. The system monitors the inside temperature on both sides of the vehicle.

If it ever gets too hot while the officer is outside, the alarm will roll down the windows, honk the horn, and flash emergency lights. Officers also carry remote controls that show the temperature with an emergency button that can open the door.

All of our K-9 vehicles have heat alarm systems installed in order to protect our dogs.



This is Pepper and her partner, Officer Tanner Moats. The system monitors the inside temperature on both sides of the vehicle.



