Kansas City Metro summer camps plan ahead for hot days

YMCA staffers say they pay close attention to the forecast to plan how the day will go for campers.(KCTV5)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders for the YMCA summer camps say no two days are the same, especially as the weather has its ups and downs.

“It’s been a pivot all summer because it’s either been wet or it’s been hot all summer long. We’ve had to make almost daily adjustments on what the activities are going to look like,” said Jordan Elo of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.

According to Elo, staffers pay close attention to the forecast to plan how the day will go for campers.

When it’s hot, outdoor activities may happen in the earlier part of the morning and indoor activities will happen the rest of the day.

Several water activities are involved to keep the kids cool, including swim days at their indoor pool. And they keep the kids hydrated with water and cool with cold treats.

YMCA also makes sure their staff is trained to know if a child is in distress in the heat or if they’re in need of medical attention.

“If they get a little flushed, if they’re not sweating enough especially if we’re outside we’re getting them in the shade, getting them inside the building, getting plenty of water in them and monitoring them,” Elo said.

