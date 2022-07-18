Kansas City gas prices continue to dip

Aging & Style
Price shopping helps create more competition in the marketplace, AAA said.
By Micah Bray
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prices at the pump continue to dip in Kansas City!

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Kansas City has dropped 44.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stands 16.6 cents lower than last week. Although prices have declined recently, Kansas City customers are still paying an average of $1.29 more than this time last year.

The cheapest station in Kansas City was priced at $3.79 on Sunday, July 17, while the most expensive gas was $4.59.

The national average price for gasoline has fallen 15.8 per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51, according to GasBuddy, an organization that compiles and analyzes data from gas stations across the country.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

