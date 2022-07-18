Independence cooling site will be open this Tuesday-Friday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees multiple days this week, a cooling site will be available in Independence this Tuesday through Friday, July 19-22.

The Roger T. Sermon Community Center serves as the cooling site. It is located 201 N. Dodgion St.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The cooling site will have water available to patrons and a place to sit and recharge,” the city said.

“Staff will continue to monitor the weather to determine if the cooling site will also be available over the weekend,” the city added.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City has a list of active cooling centers throughout the region. Click here to view that list or call 211 for more information.

