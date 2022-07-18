FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected by Tuesday, air quality alert issued for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted Monday due to poor air quality.

An Air Quality Alert has been posted via AirQKC all day Monday with higher levels of ozone expected.

Dangerous heat is expected by Tuesday with highs near 100°.

An Excessive Heat Warning will likely be posted for Tuesday and likely for several days later this week as well.. (KCTV) -

