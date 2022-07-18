Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected by Tuesday, air quality alert issued for Monday

By Erin Little
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert is posted Monday due to poor air quality.

An Air Quality Alert has been posted via AirQKC all day Monday with higher levels of ozone expected.

Dangerous heat is expected by Tuesday with highs near 100°.

An Excessive Heat Warning will likely be posted for Tuesday and likely for several days later this week as well.. (KCTV) -

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected by Tuesday, air quality alert issued for Monday
FORECAST: Dangerous heat expected by Tuesday, air quality alert issued for Monday
Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killers of four people shot to death in...
‘We’re hurting:’ Four shot and killed near Swope Park this weekend
Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross (19) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday,...
Royals select Virginia Tech outfielder in first round of 2022 MLB Draft
The wreckage of two catwalks is scattered through the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency...
What was learned from the Hyatt Regency collapse in Kansas City